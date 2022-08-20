 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on August 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers take home losing streak into matchup against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (52-67, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (45-76, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (4-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-7, 3.98 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -157, Tigers +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Los Angeles Angels looking to stop a five-game home losing streak.

Detroit has a 45-76 record overall and a 25-34 record in home games. The Tigers have an 8-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles has gone 26-31 on the road and 52-67 overall. The Angels are 34-18 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 11 home runs, 19 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .225 for the Tigers. Victor Reyes is 9-for-34 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 27 home runs while slugging .515. David Fletcher is 14-for-37 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .220 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Angels: 6-4, .204 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Harold Castro: day-to-day (thumb), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

