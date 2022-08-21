How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on August 21, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers and Angels square off with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Angels (52-68, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (46-76, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (10-7, 2.69 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -194, Tigers +164; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Detroit has a 46-76 record overall and a 26-34 record in home games. The Tigers have an 8-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles is 52-68 overall and 26-32 in road games. Angels pitchers have a collective 3.90 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harold Castro has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .281 for the Tigers. Victor Reyes is 11-for-35 over the last 10 games.

Ohtani has 18 doubles, five triples and 27 home runs for the Angels. David Fletcher is 13-for-37 over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .230 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Angels: 5-5, .209 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jonathan Schoop: day-to-day (ankle), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)