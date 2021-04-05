How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins on April 5, 2021 Live Online

On Monday, April 5, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit, while in Texas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (formerly known as Fox Sports North). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Detroit or Fox Sports North – this is your only option to stream Tigers and Twins games on your local RSN all year long.

After winning their opening series, the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins try to keep their winning record alive. On the mound, Matt Shoemaker of the Twins, face Jose Urena of the Tigers.

The Tigers went 12-28 in division games in 2020. Detroit pitchers had an ERA of 5.63 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.43. The Twins went 23-17 in division play in 2020. Minnesota pitchers struck out 8.9 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.58.

Live TV Streaming Option