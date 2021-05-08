How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream on May 8, 2021: TV Channels/Stream Links

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Detroit and Minnesota will meet on Saturday. Twins: Jose Berrios (3-2, 3.58 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Tigers: Jose Urena (1-4, 3.53 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

The Tigers are 4-13 against teams from the AL Central. Detroit has slugged .342, last in the MLB. Wilson Ramos leads the club with a .464 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Twins are 6-4 in division matchups. Minnesota’s team on-base percentage of .307 is fifteenth in the league. Nelson Cruz leads the club with an OBP of .333.

The Twins won the last meeting 7-3. Matt Shoemaker earned his second victory and Jorge Polanco went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Minnesota. Tarik Skubal registered his fifth loss for Detroit.

