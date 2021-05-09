MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Twins vs. Tigers Live Online on May 9, 2021: TV Options/Streaming
On Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins
- When: Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit
- Stream: Watch with
In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.
