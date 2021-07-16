How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Doubleheader Live Online Without Cable on July 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins. Both games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Tigers: TBD

LINE: Tigers +140, Twins -160; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Minnesota will face off on Friday.

The Tigers are 21-22 on their home turf. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .352.

The Twins are 17-25 on the road. Minnesota is slugging .431 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a slugging percentage of .549.

The Twins won the last meeting 12-9. Tyler Duffey recorded his first victory and Jorge Polanco went 3-for-6 with a home run and five RBI for Minnesota. Derek Holland took his second loss for Detroit.

