 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Doubleheader Live Online Without Cable on July 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins. Both games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Tigers: TBD

LINE: Tigers +140, Twins -160; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Minnesota will face off on Friday.

The Tigers are 21-22 on their home turf. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .352.

The Twins are 17-25 on the road. Minnesota is slugging .431 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a slugging percentage of .549.

The Twins won the last meeting 12-9. Tyler Duffey recorded his first victory and Jorge Polanco went 3-for-6 with a home run and five RBI for Minnesota. Derek Holland took his second loss for Detroit.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.