MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Doubleheader Online on July 17, 2021: Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins in a Doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Tigers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Nelson Cruz and the Twins will take on the Tigers Saturday.

The Tigers are 21-22 in home games in 2020. Detroit has hit 100 home runs as a team this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with 16, averaging one every 21.2 at-bats.

The Twins have gone 17-25 away from home. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .304.

The Twins won the last meeting 12-9. Tyler Duffey earned his first victory and Jorge Polanco went 3-for-6 with a home run and five RBI for Minnesota. Derek Holland registered his second loss for Detroit.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

