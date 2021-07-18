 Skip to Content
How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on July 18, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: J.A. Happ (5-4, 5.90 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Tigers: Wily Peralta (2-1, 2.08 ERA, .89 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +117, Twins -135; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Minnesota will play on Sunday.

The Tigers are 23-22 in home games in 2020. Detroit has slugged .385 this season. Eric Haase leads the team with a mark of .521.

The Twins have gone 17-27 away from home. Minnesota is slugging .429 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a slugging percentage of .548.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-4. Joe Jimenez earned his third victory and Akil Baddoo went 1-for-4 with a triple and three RBI for Detroit. Taylor Rogers took his fourth loss for Minnesota.

Bally Sports North≥ $84.99
Fox Sports North≥ $84.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $84.99
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $84.99

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

