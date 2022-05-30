How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on May 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 30, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers take on the Twins in first of 5-game series

Minnesota Twins (29-19, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (17-29, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (3-2, 4.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-4, 5.04 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -168, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Minnesota Twins to start a five-game series.

Detroit is 10-14 at home and 17-29 overall. The Tigers have gone 8-22 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Minnesota has a 12-8 record on the road and a 29-19 record overall. The Twins have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .250.

Monday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Twins are ahead 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera ranks fifth on the Tigers with a .294 batting average, and has six doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. Jonathan Schoop is 8-for-38 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a home run, 22 walks and 12 RBI while hitting .363 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 13-for-42 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .209 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Twins: 7-3, .285 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Elvin Rodriguez: day-to-day (lower body), Robbie Grossman: day-to-day (neck), Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Sonny Gray: day-to-day (pectoral), Royce Lewis: day-to-day (knee), Max Kepler: day-to-day (leg), Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (illness), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)