How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on May 31, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins meet in game 2 of series

Minnesota Twins (29-20, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-29, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer (1-0, 1.04 ERA, .81 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Tigers: Rony Garcia (0-0, 3.00 ERA, .83 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -149, Tigers +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers lead 1-0 in a five-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

Detroit has gone 11-14 at home and 18-29 overall. The Tigers have gone 4-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Minnesota has gone 12-9 on the road and 29-20 overall. The Twins have gone 9-5 in games decided by one run.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Twins hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 7-for-23 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 11 home runs while slugging .508. Luis Arraez is 19-for-40 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Twins: 6-4, .291 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Robbie Grossman: 10-Day IL (neck), Elvin Rodriguez: day-to-day (lower body), Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Carlos Correa: day-to-day (covid-19), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (pectoral), Max Kepler: day-to-day (leg), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)