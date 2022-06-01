MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 1, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers face the Twins leading series 2-1

Minnesota Twins (30-21, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (19-30, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 3.25 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.09 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -123, Tigers +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, leading the series 2-1.

Detroit has a 19-30 record overall and a 12-15 record at home. The Tigers have a 9-23 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Minnesota is 30-21 overall and 13-10 in road games. The Twins have an 11-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Twins lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 RBI for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 8-for-23 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton is second on the Twins with 17 extra base hits (six doubles and 11 home runs). Trevor Larnach is 8-for-25 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by four runs

Twins: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Grossman: 10-Day IL (neck), Elvin Rodriguez: day-to-day (lower body), Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (pectoral), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)