How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 2, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins Thursday

Minnesota Twins (30-22, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (20-30, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Tigers: Alex Faedo (1-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -133, Tigers +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Detroit has a 20-30 record overall and a 13-15 record in home games. The Tigers have the seventh-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.48.

Minnesota has a 13-11 record in road games and a 30-22 record overall. The Twins have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .245.

The matchup Thursday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Twins hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has six doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 RBI while hitting .192 for the Tigers. Jonathan Schoop is 13-for-41 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has five doubles, a home run and 12 RBI while hitting .351 for the Twins. Gio Urshela is 13-for-35 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by one run

Twins: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Grossman: 10-Day IL (neck), Elvin Rodriguez: day-to-day (lower body), Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (pectoral), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)