How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on July 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers host the Twins in Second Game of Set

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (6-3, 2.99 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Pineda (2-5, 5.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -172, Tigers +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

Detroit went 77-85 overall and 42-39 in home games a season ago. The Tigers averaged eight hits per game last season and totaled 179 home runs.

Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games last season. The Twins scored 4.5 runs per game while allowing 5.1 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Tigers: Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)