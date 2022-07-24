MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on July 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Live TV Streaming Option

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Twins try to secure 2-game series win against the Tigers

Minnesota Twins (51-44, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (38-57, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (4-3, 3.71 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Tigers: Rony Garcia (3-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -176, Tigers +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers play on Sunday for the second game of a two-game series. The Twins won the first, 8-4.

Detroit has a 38-57 record overall and a 22-25 record at home. The Tigers are 19-43 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Minnesota has a 51-44 record overall and a 24-22 record in road games. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .419.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Twins lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 18 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 10-for-39 with a double, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 16 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .342 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 10-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .214 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Twins: 4-6, .251 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Michael Pineda: day-to-day (right tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (right knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)