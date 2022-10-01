How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Twins bring 1-0 series lead over Tigers into game 2

Minnesota Twins (77-80, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-93, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (8-8, 4.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (3-9, 4.54 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -135, Tigers +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers leading the series 1-0.

Detroit has a 62-93 record overall and a 32-46 record at home. The Tigers are 32-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Minnesota has gone 31-45 in road games and 77-80 overall. The Twins have a 49-16 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Saturday for the 18th time this season. The Twins are ahead 11-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Tigers with 16 home runs while slugging .393. Harold Castro is 12-for-27 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez is 10th on the Twins with a .315 batting average, and has 30 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 48 walks and 49 RBI. Gio Urshela is 15-for-36 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, .270 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Twins: 4-6, .263 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Sandy Leon: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)