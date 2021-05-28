How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on May 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

When: Friday, May 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees games all year long.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Tigers Friday.

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-2, 1.81 ERA, .80 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (3-3, 3.42 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 40 strikeouts).

The Tigers are 10-15 on their home turf. The Detroit offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a mark of .276.

The Yankees are 14-10 on the road. New York has slugged .378 this season. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .571 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Yankees won the last meeting 2-0. Corey Kluber earned his second victory and Kyle Higashioka went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for New York. Jose Urena registered his fourth loss for Detroit.

