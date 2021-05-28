 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on May 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Tigers Friday.

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-2, 1.81 ERA, .80 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (3-3, 3.42 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 40 strikeouts).

The Tigers are 10-15 on their home turf. The Detroit offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a mark of .276.

The Yankees are 14-10 on the road. New York has slugged .378 this season. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .571 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Yankees won the last meeting 2-0. Corey Kluber earned his second victory and Kyle Higashioka went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for New York. Jose Urena registered his fourth loss for Detroit.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.