How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Streaming Live on May 29, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

When: Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – don’t carry [Bally SPorts] – this is your only option to stream Tigers games all year long.

In New York, the game is available on WPIX (the local CW affiliate in NY), which is available to stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

This is one of 21 games that will be airing on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

The Tigers are 11-15 in home games in 2020. Detroit has a collective batting average of .224 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with an average of .286.

The Yankees are 14-11 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .304.

The Tigers won the last meeting 3-2. Bryan Garcia earned his first victory and Robbie Grossman went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Detroit. Justin Wilson registered his first loss for New York.

Live TV Streaming Option