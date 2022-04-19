How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers start 3-game series with the Yankees

New York Yankees (5-5) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-5)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0, 5.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-0, 5.06 ERA, .94 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -214, Tigers +179; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the New York Yankees on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Detroit went 77-85 overall and 42-39 in home games a season ago. The Tigers averaged eight hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 on the road a season ago. The Yankees averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .237.

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: day-to-day (shoulder), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)