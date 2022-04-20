How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers Game Live Online on April 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers host New York Yankees, look to break home losing streak

New York Yankees (6-5) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-6)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (1-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.87 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -172, Tigers +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the New York Yankees looking to end their three-game home slide.

Detroit had a 77-85 record overall and a 42-39 record at home last season. The Tigers averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .242 and slugging .399.

New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 in road games last season. The Yankees pitching staff had a collective 3.74 ERA last season while averaging 9.9 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows has a .370 batting average to rank sixth on the Tigers, and has a triple. Miguel Cabrera is 9-for-32 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Hicks is third on the Yankees with a .345 batting average, and has a home run, seven walks and three RBI. Giancarlo Stanton is 10-for-38 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .196 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .224 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Rony Garcia: day-to-day (fingernail), Matt Manning: day-to-day (shoulder), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)