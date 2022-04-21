 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Game Live Online on April 21, 2022: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers host the Yankees on home losing streak

New York Yankees (7-5, first in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-7, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-0, 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, six strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Pineda (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -166, Tigers +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers look to break their four-game home losing streak with a victory against the New York Yankees.

Detroit has a 2-6 record at home and a 4-7 record overall. The Tigers have a 2-5 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

New York is 4-3 in home games and 7-5 overall. Yankees hitters are batting a collective .221, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has a double, two home runs and five RBI while hitting .194 for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 11-for-32 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Aaron Hicks has a home run and three RBI while hitting .303 for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 10-for-27 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .204 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .226 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: day-to-day (fingernail), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.