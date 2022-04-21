MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Game Live Online on April 21, 2022: Streaming

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers host the Yankees on home losing streak

New York Yankees (7-5, first in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-7, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-0, 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, six strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Pineda (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -166, Tigers +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers look to break their four-game home losing streak with a victory against the New York Yankees.

Detroit has a 2-6 record at home and a 4-7 record overall. The Tigers have a 2-5 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

New York is 4-3 in home games and 7-5 overall. Yankees hitters are batting a collective .221, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has a double, two home runs and five RBI while hitting .194 for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 11-for-32 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Aaron Hicks has a home run and three RBI while hitting .303 for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 10-for-27 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .204 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .226 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: day-to-day (fingernail), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)