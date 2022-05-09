How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on May 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Athletics take road losing streak into matchup against the Tigers

Oakland Athletics (10-18, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (8-19, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (3-0, 2.22 ERA, .95 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Pineda (1-1, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -125, Athletics +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to the Detroit Tigers looking to break a three-game road skid.

Detroit is 8-19 overall and 5-9 at home. The Tigers have a 3-15 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Oakland has a 4-9 record in home games and a 10-18 record overall. The Athletics have a 4-11 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows has a .284 batting average to rank eighth on the Tigers, and has three doubles and two triples. Jeimer Candelario is 10-for-32 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with 13 extra base hits (eight doubles, a triple and four home runs). Chad Pinder is 10-for-32 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .214 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .189 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Austin Meadows: day-to-day (illness), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Jed Lowrie: day-to-day (back), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf strain), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)