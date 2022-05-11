 Skip to Content
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on May 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers take home losing streak into matchup with the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (12-19, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-21, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Zach Logue (1-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, six strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -122, Athletics +103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take on the Oakland Athletics looking to break their three-game home skid.

Detroit has gone 5-11 in home games and 9-21 overall. The Tigers have a 3-5 record in games decided by one run.

Oakland is 4-10 in home games and 12-19 overall. The Athletics are 4-12 in games when they have given up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows is seventh on the Tigers with a .293 batting average, and has four doubles, two triples, 12 walks and 11 RBI. Jeimer Candelario is 11-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBI for the Athletics. Kevin Smith is 6-for-29 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .202 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .173 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf strain), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

