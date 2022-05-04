 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers Doubleheader Live Online on May 4, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The games are airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers start 2-game series at home against the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (9-12, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-14, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (0-0, 6.35 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, six strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Pineda (1-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -147, Pirates +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers start a two-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

Detroit is 7-14 overall and 4-8 in home games. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.39 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Pittsburgh has gone 5-6 in home games and 9-12 overall. The Pirates have a 4-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows has 10 walks and 11 RBI while hitting .319 for the Tigers. Robbie Grossman is 13-for-31 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has 10 walks and six RBI while hitting .343 for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 9-for-31 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .257 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Grossman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Anthony Banda: 10-Day IL (illness), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

