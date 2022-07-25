How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on July 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

San Diego Padres vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers begin 3-game series at home against the Padres

San Diego Padres (54-43, second in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (38-58, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (5-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.46 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -161, Tigers +138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Detroit has a 22-26 record at home and a 38-58 record overall. The Tigers have an 18-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego has gone 29-22 in road games and 54-43 overall. The Padres have the eighth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.75.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .209 for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 10-for-25 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 20 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .303 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .212 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Padres: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Rony Garcia: day-to-day (biceps), Javier Baez: day-to-day (arm), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (biceps), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)