How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on July 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

San Diego Padres vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers face the Padres with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (54-44, second in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (39-58, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-3, 3.50 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Tigers: Garrett Hill (1-2, 5.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -201, Tigers +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the San Diego Padres.

Detroit has a 23-26 record in home games and a 39-58 record overall. The Tigers are 19-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego is 54-44 overall and 29-23 in road games. The Padres have gone 27-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with nine home runs while slugging .352. Harold Castro is 11-for-29 with four doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .299 batting average, and has 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 38 walks and 54 RBI. Eric Hosmer is 10-for-29 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .218 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Padres: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (elbow), C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (biceps), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)