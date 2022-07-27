MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on July 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

San Diego Padres vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers and Padres square off in series rubber match

San Diego Padres (55-44, second in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (39-59, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (9-4, 3.28 ERA, .97 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (7-8, 3.71 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -135, Tigers +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Detroit is 39-59 overall and 23-27 in home games. The Tigers have a 20-43 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

San Diego has a 30-23 record in road games and a 55-44 record overall. The Padres have a 38-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads Detroit with 10 home runs while slugging .368. Riley Greene is 10-for-44 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 20 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 10-for-32 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Padres: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (biceps), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)