How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on August 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Giants visit the Tigers to begin 2-game series

San Francisco Giants (60-61, third in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (47-76, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (11-6, 2.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 179 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-6, 4.23 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -225, Tigers +185; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin a two-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Detroit is 27-34 in home games and 47-76 overall. The Tigers have gone 25-53 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco has a 26-32 record on the road and a 60-61 record overall. The Giants rank sixth in the NL with 141 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 24 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Tigers. Victor Reyes is 11-for-34 with a triple over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada ranks fourth on the Giants with a .264 batting average, and has 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 20 walks and 49 RBI. Wilmer Flores is 10-for-33 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by six runs

Giants: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jonathan Schoop: day-to-day (ankle), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jakob Junis: day-to-day (hand), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

