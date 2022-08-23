How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on August 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Giants visit the Tigers to begin 2-game series

San Francisco Giants (60-61, third in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (47-76, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (11-6, 2.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 179 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-6, 4.23 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -225, Tigers +185; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin a two-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Detroit is 27-34 in home games and 47-76 overall. The Tigers have gone 25-53 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco has a 26-32 record on the road and a 60-61 record overall. The Giants rank sixth in the NL with 141 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 24 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Tigers. Victor Reyes is 11-for-34 with a triple over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada ranks fourth on the Giants with a .264 batting average, and has 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 20 walks and 49 RBI. Wilmer Flores is 10-for-33 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by six runs

Giants: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jonathan Schoop: day-to-day (ankle), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jakob Junis: day-to-day (hand), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)