How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream on June 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (5-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (3-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -129, Mariners +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to play the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 14-15 on their home turf. Detroit has slugged .367 this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a .421 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Mariners are 13-18 on the road. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .283 is last in the American League. J.P. Crawford leads the team with an OBP of .338.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-3. Matthew Boyd earned his third victory and Eric Haase went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Detroit. Marco Gonzales registered his fourth loss for Seattle.

