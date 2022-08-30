How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on August 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Mariners visit the Tigers to begin 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (70-58, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (50-78, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (5-3, 3.32 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Tigers: Matt Manning (1-1, 2.37 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -174, Tigers +148; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers start a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Detroit has a 50-78 record overall and a 28-35 record in home games. The Tigers are 37-18 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle has a 35-30 record in road games and a 70-58 record overall. The Mariners have gone 28-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 24 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Tigers. Victor Reyes is 14-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 21 home runs, 31 walks and 64 RBI while hitting .264 for the Mariners. Mitch Haniger is 10-for-42 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .214 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (back), Jonathan Schoop: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (pectoral), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)