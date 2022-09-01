 Skip to Content
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on September 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Mariners take win streak into matchup with the Tigers

Seattle Mariners (72-58, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (50-80, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-3, 3.60 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Tigers +137; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will attempt to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has gone 28-37 at home and 50-80 overall. The Tigers are 25-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Seattle is 72-58 overall and 37-30 on the road. The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .313.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads Detroit with 12 home runs while slugging .357. Riley Greene is 16-for-41 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez has 22 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs for the Mariners. Mitch Haniger is 8-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .266 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners: 6-4, .204 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jonathan Schoop: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

