How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on September 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Mariners take win streak into matchup with the Tigers

Seattle Mariners (72-58, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (50-80, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-3, 3.60 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Tigers +137; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will attempt to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has gone 28-37 at home and 50-80 overall. The Tigers are 25-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Seattle is 72-58 overall and 37-30 on the road. The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .313.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads Detroit with 12 home runs while slugging .357. Riley Greene is 16-for-41 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez has 22 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs for the Mariners. Mitch Haniger is 8-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .266 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners: 6-4, .204 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jonathan Schoop: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)