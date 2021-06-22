 Skip to Content
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on June 22, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-2, 4.59 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-7, 4.36 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +101, Cardinals -117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and St. Louis will play on Tuesday.

The Tigers are 15-19 on their home turf. Detroit has slugged .377 this season. Eric Haase leads the team with a mark of .519.

The Cardinals have gone 17-21 away from home. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .294, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the lineup with a mark of .348.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

