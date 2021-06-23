MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on June 23, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: John Gant (4-5, 3.50 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Tigers: Matt Manning (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +109, Cardinals -126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and St. Louis will face off on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 16-19 in home games in 2020. Detroit is slugging .379 as a unit. Jonathan Schoop leads the club with a .477 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Cardinals are 17-22 on the road. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .294, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the club with a mark of .349.

The Tigers won the last meeting 8-2. Kyle Funkhouser secured his first victory and Schoop went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Detroit. Johan Oviedo registered his third loss for St. Louis.

Live TV Streaming Option