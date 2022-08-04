How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on August 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Rays visit the Tigers to start 4-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (55-49, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (42-64, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (3-3, 2.70 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.53 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -179, Tigers +153; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Tampa Bay Rays to open a four-game series.

Detroit is 42-64 overall and 24-27 in home games. The Tigers have a 20-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tampa Bay has a 55-49 record overall and a 22-28 record on the road. The Rays have gone 24-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 10 home runs while slugging .361. Harold Castro is 10-for-35 with a double and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes ranks fifth on the Rays with 23 extra base hits (nine doubles and 14 home runs). Brandon Lowe is 7-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .221 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by one run

Rays: 3-7, .221 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)