How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on August 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 5, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Arozarena leads Rays against the Tigers after 4-hit outing

Tampa Bay Rays (56-49, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (42-65, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (7-6, 4.03 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Tigers: Bryan Garcia (0-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -202, Tigers +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Detroit Tigers after Randy Arozarena’s four-hit game on Thursday.

Detroit is 42-65 overall and 24-28 in home games. The Tigers are 20-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tampa Bay has a 23-28 record on the road and a 56-49 record overall. The Rays are 41-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Rays have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 10 home runs while slugging .360. Harold Castro is 10-for-34 with two doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 14 home runs while slugging .465. Brandon Lowe is 10-for-38 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .202 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rays: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)