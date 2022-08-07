MLB Streaming Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on August 7, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Rays bring 2-1 series lead over Tigers into game 4

Tampa Bay Rays (57-50, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (43-66, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (6-4, 3.06 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0, 3.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -177, Tigers +151; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays meet the Detroit Tigers with a 2-1 series lead.

Detroit has a 43-66 record overall and a 25-29 record at home. The Tigers have gone 23-48 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Tampa Bay has a 57-50 record overall and a 24-29 record in road games. The Rays have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .239.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Rays are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 22 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .225 for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 6-for-27 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 21 doubles, five home runs and 33 RBI for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 10-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .208 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rays: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)