How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on July 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 19, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (6-1, 2.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (5-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -103, Rangers -113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Texas will play on Monday.

The Tigers are 24-22 in home games in 2020. Detroit is averaging 4.0 RBI per game this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with 56 total runs batted in.

The Rangers are 13-33 on the road. Texas is hitting a collective .230 this season, led by Adolis Garcia with an average of .262.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-3. Kyle Funkhouser earned his third victory and Jeimer Candelario went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Kyle Gibson took his first loss for Texas.

Live TV Streaming Option