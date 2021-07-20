How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on July 20, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.22 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-8, 4.37 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -111, Rangers -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Texas will face off on Tuesday.

The Tigers are 25-22 in home games in 2020. Detroit is slugging .390 as a unit. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a .480 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Rangers are 13-34 on the road. Texas has slugged .378 this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with a mark of .510.

The Tigers won the last meeting 14-0. Joe Jimenez secured his fourth victory and Baddoo went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Detroit. Kyle Gibson took his second loss for Texas.

Live TV Streaming Option