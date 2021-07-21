How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on July 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (5-6, 5.20 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Tigers: Matt Manning (1-3, 6.96 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -115, Rangers -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to face the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 26-22 on their home turf. Detroit has hit 106 home runs as a team this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the club with 17, averaging one every 21.1 at-bats.

The Rangers are 13-35 on the road. Texas has slugged .376 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the club with a .506 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-1. Tarik Skubal recorded his sixth victory and Robbie Grossman went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Dane Dunning took his seventh loss for Texas.

Live TV Streaming Option