MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on July 22, 2021: Live Stream

On Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-9, 5.91 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Tigers: Tyler Alexander (1-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -135, Rangers +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to face the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The Tigers are 27-22 in home games in 2020. Detroit has slugged .393 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the club with a .481 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Rangers are 13-36 on the road. Texas has slugged .375 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .505.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-2. Matt Manning notched his second victory and Zack Short went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Detroit. Jordan Lyles registered his seventh loss for Texas.

