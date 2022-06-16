 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on June 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers start 4-game series at home against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (29-33, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-38, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (4-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Tigers: Beau Brieske (1-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -141, Tigers +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Texas Rangers to begin a four-game series.

Detroit has a 15-20 record in home games and a 24-38 record overall. The Tigers have an 11-30 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Texas has a 29-33 record overall and a 15-15 record in road games. The Rangers are 2-11 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera has six doubles and three home runs for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 6-for-30 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has 10 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 16-for-42 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .210 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Eli White: 10-Day IL (wrist), Steele Walker: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.