How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 17, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Rangers bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Tigers

Texas Rangers (30-33, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-39, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (1-3, 4.85 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-3, 2.45 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -117, Rangers -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 24-39 record overall and a 15-21 record at home. The Tigers have gone 11-30 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Texas is 16-15 on the road and 30-33 overall. The Rangers have gone 18-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harold Castro has eight doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 7-for-30 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 RBI for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 14-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Glenn Otto: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Eli White: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)