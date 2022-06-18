How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on June 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Outside those markets, you can watch the game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Rangers try to extend road win streak in matchup against the Tigers

Texas Rangers (31-33, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-40, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (4-4, 5.37 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Tigers: Rony Garcia (0-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -128, Tigers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they take on the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 24-40 overall and 15-22 at home. The Tigers are 4-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas has a 17-15 record in road games and a 31-33 record overall. The Rangers have a 2-11 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera has a .294 batting average to rank fifth on the Tigers, and has six doubles and three home runs. Harold Castro is 11-for-39 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 RBI for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 15-for-42 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .222 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Glenn Otto: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Eli White: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)