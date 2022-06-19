MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on June 19, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers meet in game 4 of series

Texas Rangers (31-34, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (25-40, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (0-4, 4.58 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -147, Tigers +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 16-22 at home and 25-40 overall. The Tigers are 12-31 in games when they have given up a home run.

Texas has a 17-16 record in road games and a 31-34 record overall. The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .235.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera ranks sixth on the Tigers with a .297 batting average, and has seven doubles, three home runs, 11 walks and 22 RBI. Harold Castro is 10-for-35 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has 13 home runs, 14 walks and 44 RBI while hitting .253 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 13-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .243 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Glenn Otto: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Eli White: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)