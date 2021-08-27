 Skip to Content
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on August 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (10-7, 3.94 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Tigers: Matt Manning (3-5, 5.91 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +148, Blue Jays -171; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Toronto will square off on Friday.

The Tigers are 33-30 in home games in 2020. Detroit has hit 142 home runs as a team this season. Robbie Grossman leads the team with 19, averaging one every 23 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 32-31 on the road. Toronto has a collective on-base percentage of .324, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .398.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-3. Gregory Soto earned his sixth victory and Miguel Cabrera went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Kirby Snead took his first loss for Toronto.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

