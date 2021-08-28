MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on August 28, 2021: Streaming

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (5-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Tigers: Jose Urena (2-8, 6.19 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +168, Blue Jays -198; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Toronto will square off on Saturday.

The Tigers are 34-30 on their home turf. Detroit is averaging 4.2 RBI per game this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with 70 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 32-32 on the road. Toronto is slugging .451 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .592.

The Tigers won the last meeting 2-1. Jose Cisnero earned his third victory and Victor Reyes went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Tim Mayza took his second loss for Toronto.

