How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on June 10, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 10, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers play the Blue Jays on home winning streak

Toronto Blue Jays (33-23, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (23-33, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (4-2, 5.24 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Tigers: Elvin Rodriguez (0-1, 10.13 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -212, Tigers +176; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Toronto Blue Jays looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Detroit has gone 14-15 in home games and 23-33 overall. The Tigers have gone 12-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Toronto has a 15-13 record on the road and a 33-23 record overall. The Blue Jays are fifth in the AL with 69 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads Detroit with five home runs while slugging .329. Daz Cameron is 8-for-27 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 14 doubles, nine home runs and 30 RBI for the Blue Jays. Alejandro Kirk is 15-for-32 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .309 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Derek Hill: day-to-day (illness), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Grossman: 10-Day IL (neck), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Andrew Vasquez: day-to-day (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

