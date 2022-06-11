 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 11, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Blue Jays bring 1-0 series lead over Tigers into game 2

Toronto Blue Jays (34-23, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (23-34, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-4, 2.78 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-5, 4.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -238, Tigers +196; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays meet the Detroit Tigers leading the series 1-0.

Detroit has a 23-34 record overall and a 14-16 record in home games. The Tigers have an 11-27 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Toronto has a 34-23 record overall and a 16-13 record in road games. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks second in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop has five home runs, nine walks and 18 RBI while hitting .195 for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 10-for-32 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

George Springer has 10 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Blue Jays. Santiago Espinal is 16-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .202 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .313 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

