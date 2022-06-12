How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on June 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers and Blue Jays meet in series rubber match

Toronto Blue Jays (34-24, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-34, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (2-1, 3.65 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-2, 2.06 ERA, .93 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -150, Tigers +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Detroit has a 24-34 record overall and a 15-16 record at home. The Tigers have a 15-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Toronto has gone 16-14 on the road and 34-24 overall. The Blue Jays are 19-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop has 10 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 7-for-33 with four doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 13 home runs while slugging .464. Santiago Espinal is 16-for-42 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .205 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .305 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Robbie Grossman: day-to-day (knee), Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)