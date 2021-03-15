How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training on March 15, 2021 Live Online Without Cable

On Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: Fox Sports Detroit

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Detroit (soon to be Bally Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Detroit – this is your only option to stream Tigers games all year long.

If you are a Blue Jays fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option