How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training on March 15, 2021 Live Online Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Detroit (soon to be Bally Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Detroit – this is your only option to stream Tigers games all year long.

If you are a Blue Jays fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

