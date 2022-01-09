How to Watch ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Season 1 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

The first season Showtime’s spin-off of “Dexter” officially comes to an end this weekend. “Dexter: New Blood” has captivated fans with its nine episodes so far. Now, it’s time to see how the story wraps up in the tenth and final episode. Don’t miss the “Dexter: New Blood” season finale on Sunday, January 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

How to Watch ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Season 1 Finale

When: Sunday, January 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

TV: Showtime

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Showtime via Hulu

About ‘Dexter: New Blood’

The trailer for the “Dexter: New Blood” finale teases that this will be a high-intensity episode packed with action.

After Dexter Morgan faked his death, he took off into the wilderness. He changed his identity and decided to go by Jim Lindsay while creating a new life for himself in Iron Lake, New York.

Throughout the season, Dexter has been searching for Kurt Caldwell, a serial killer. Finally, in episode 9, Dexter and Harrison Morgan finally kill him themselves.

Whatever happens next must be huge. In an interview with TVLine about the finale, showrunner Clyde Phillips teased, “It’s going to be surprising, inevitable and it’s going to blow up the Internet.” At this time, there’s no word on whether “Dexter: New Blood” will return for a second season or if it has been canceled.

