How to Watch ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Season 1 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

Aubrey Chorpenning

The first season Showtime’s spin-off of “Dexter” officially comes to an end this weekend. “Dexter: New Blood” has captivated fans with its nine episodes so far. Now, it’s time to see how the story wraps up in the tenth and final episode. Don’t miss the “Dexter: New Blood” season finale on Sunday, January 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

How to Watch ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Season 1 Finale

When: Sunday, January 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
TV: Showtime
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Showtime via Hulu

About ‘Dexter: New Blood’

The trailer for the “Dexter: New Blood” finale teases that this will be a high-intensity episode packed with action.

After Dexter Morgan faked his death, he took off into the wilderness. He changed his identity and decided to go by Jim Lindsay while creating a new life for himself in Iron Lake, New York.

Throughout the season, Dexter has been searching for Kurt Caldwell, a serial killer. Finally, in episode 9, Dexter and Harrison Morgan finally kill him themselves.

Whatever happens next must be huge. In an interview with TVLine about the finale, showrunner Clyde Phillips teased, “It’s going to be surprising, inevitable and it’s going to blow up the Internet.” At this time, there’s no word on whether “Dexter: New Blood” will return for a second season or if it has been canceled.

How to Stream ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Season 1 Finale Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Dexter: New Blood” season 1 finale live on Showtime using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

